Crash closes A1(M) in County Durham in both directions

The A1(M) in County Durham has been closed in both directions due to an accident.

Diversions have been set up to steer traffic away from the stretch of road involved, between J58 and J59 near Darlington.

Highways England traffic officers and Durham Police are on the scene of the crash, which happened just before noon.

Motorists are advised to expect long delays while the emergency services attend the scene.

12.30pm update: Highways England said the road remained closed southbound between J60 and J58.

The northbound carriageway has been reopened.

* We'll bring you more on this story as we get it.