Dashcam appeal after female motorcyclist suffers fractures in A19 collision

Police have appealed for dashcam footage after a female motorcyclist was hurt in an accident on the A19 today.

The road was temporarily closed in both directions after the woman's silver Ducati 750cc motorbike and a white Mercedes sprinter van collided on the northbound carriageway just before the A689 interchange just after 1.50pm.

The 41-year-old woman riding the Ducati was initially treated at the scene and then taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment to suspected fractures to her arms and wrists as well as other injuries.

A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to assist the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) on the A19 near Wolviston where a female motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a van.

"The patient was assessed and treated by the GNAAS paramedic and doctor team before being taken to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, by a NEAS road crew.

"She arrived in a stable condition."

The southbound carriageway was re-opened by 3pm and the northbound was re-opened around 20 minutes later. Cleveland police have thanked motorists for their co-operation and patience while the road was closed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact PC Ian Stapley of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit via the 101 number. Please quote Event 78385.