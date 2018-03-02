Drivers again urged to stay off roads as extreme weather conditions continue

Motorists have again been urged not to make any non-essential journeys as the Beast from the East continues to batter the North East.

The region has been hit by heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures for much of the week.

Road bosses and the emergency services have been warning people throughout recent days not to travel unless their journey is essential.

That message has been repeated this morning, with more snow forecast to fall and temperatures not expected to rise above one degree.

On Twitter, North East Traffic Live posted: "The snow is still with us and a good majority of the urban roads are fine, however some rural roads are not and especially in open spaces where snow is drifting across fields etc.

"So please pay heed to message 'if your journey is not absolutely necessary then stay at home'."

The Met Office added: "Amber warnings remain in force across much of the UK - please take extra care out and about, only travel if absolutely necessary and follow the advice of local authorities and emergency services. Stay weather aware."