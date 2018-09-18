Drivers urged to take care as camera captures dust cloud on A19 in Sunderland

Drivers have been warned to take care while using the A19 after footage shows a dust cloud spread across both carriageways in Sunderland.

Our photographer Stuart Norton captured an image of the dust cloud, which could be seen on the busy road, near the junction with the A690 at around 1.30pm today.

The dust cloud spread across the A19 this afternoon.

It comes as blustery winds were reported across Wearside - and more are predicted.

The other image was kindly supplied by Ian Jones Photography.

Wearside is braced for more high winds as Storm Ali is set to arrive.