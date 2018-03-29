Easter set to be Newcastle Airport's busiest weekend of year so far

Newcastle Airport is set for its busiest weekend of the year as people make an Easter getaway.

As the North East prepares for what could be a cold and wet Easter, the region’s largest airport today revealed it expects more than 60,000 passengers to travel through the terminal over the weekend.

Newcastle International Airport is set for its busiest weekend of the year.

It is set to be the busiest travel weekend of the year so far, with almost 450 flights scheduled to arrive and depart between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The biggest single day is predicted to be Good Friday, as people head away to sunnier climes or on city breaks.

In total, more than 200,000 passengers are expected to fly to and from Newcastle Airport over the Easter school holidays, between tomorrow and April 15.

Leon McQuaid, aviation development manager at Newcastle International Airport, said: “It’s no surprise that people are taking the opportunity to jet off towards the sunshine over the next two weeks.

Berlin is one of the top destinations for North East travellers this weekend.

"We’re also seeing a great appetite for city breaks too, with Madrid and Berlin particularly popular with holidaymakers in the region.”

The top seven destinations for holidaymakers in the North East this Easter are:

* Berlin

* Dubai

* Faro

* Hurghada

* Madrid

* Palma

* Tenerife

Berlin is a firm favourite with city break travellers in the region, while Madrid is a relatively new entry into the most popular destinations list.

The popular daily flight to Dubai with Emirates offers Easter holidaymakers the chance to take in one of the world’s most spectacular skylines or connect to hundreds of far-flung, exotic destinations such as Australia, Bali or the Philippines to name a few.

Beach favourites Palma, Faro and Tenerife will be offering Easter travellers temperature highs of 19-24C – a welcome change from the recent cold weather in the region.

With even hotter temperatures – around 32C forecast – and scuba diving opportunities a plenty, Egypt’s Hurghada has found its way straight back into the list of popular destinations on its return to the Newcastle line-up.

McQuaid continued: “We recently celebrated one year since Ryanair increased the number of flights to Madrid, Tenerife, Palma and Faro, and so it’s great to see these destinations making it into the top seven Easter getaways from Newcastle.

"Similarly, the return of Hurghada has been really popular as passengers look for that guaranteed sunshine.”

In 2017, almost five and a half million customers passed through the doors of Newcastle Airport, the highest number in a decade.