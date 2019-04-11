EasyJet releases winter 2019/2020 flight schedule from Newcastle International Airport - and reassures customers about Brexit

EasyJet has released its winter flight schedule from Newcastle International Aiport - and reassured customers its planes will be in the sky regardless of any issues around Brexit.

The budget airline said 2,891 flights will operate to and from Newcastle between October 272019 and March 28 2020, with more than 475,000 seats available.

The company said customers can look forward to a number of routes to destinations such as:

Newcastle to Malaga and Barcelona from £24.99

Newcastle to Belfast and Bristol from £24.99

Newcastle to Faro from £26.99

Neil Slaven, easyJet’s UK country director said: “We’re pleased to be putting Winter 2019/20 from Newcastle Airport on sale for our passengers today, allowing them to book early and take advantage of our lowest fares to the cities and ski resorts across Europe.

“For those who are looking for inspiration on where to go on their break, our Inspire Me app available on our website helps travellers to find flights tailored to their budget and travel dates.”

“Our customers can also rest assured that we will be flying as usual whatever the outcome of the ongoing Brexit negotiations.”

EasyJet has bases across 11 UK airports and currently has over 1000 routes on sale to destinations across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa– 498 of which touch the UK.