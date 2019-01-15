Emergency Hartlepool road closure due to collapsed sewer

Part of a busy road in Hartlepool has been closed due to a collapsed sewer.

The emergency closure imposed today is in place on West View Road from its junctions of Vincent Street and Cleveland Road.

Traffic is being diverted along Warren Road and Winterbottom Road.

It is not known how long the road will be closed.

Peter Nixon, Hartlepool Borough Council senior traffic technician, stated: "This road will be closed to all traffic from its junction with Cleveland Road to its junction with Vincent Street due to a collapsed sewer.

"It is not known at this point in time the expected duration of the works."