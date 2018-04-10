Environment chiefs open incident room as weather warning extended for North East

An incident room has been opened and a warning issued to drivers as heavy rain batters the North East.

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the North East until 3pm today, alerting drivers and public transport passengers to spray and flooding on the potentially causing delays on the roads.

The Environment Agency for the North East and Yorkshire has opened an incident room to deal with any problems arising.

Oliver Hamar, area director for the North East at the Environment Agency, said: "We’ve opened our Newcastle incident room in response to more heavy rain across #northeast.

"Do take extra care around swollen rivers and streams."

Emergency services are reminding drivers to take care on the roads

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue tweeted: "Take extra care if you're out and about today as there will be a lot of standing water even if the rain stops.

"You may drive the same route every day - but it's not the same road."

Related: Police warn of standing water on A19



