Family's tribute after grandad dies in road accident

A family has paid tribute to a much-loved grandad who died in a road accident.

Pedestrian Gerald Mullen, 76, was struck by a Hyundai Matrix in an incident on Wolviston Road, Billingham, near to the junction with Rievaulx Avenue, on Wednesday.

He later died from his injuries in hospital, and police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Gerald's family has now paid tribute to him.

In a statement, they said: "Gerald was a much loved husband, dad and granddad and we are heartbroken by the tragic and unexpected loss of him.

“We as a family would like to request privacy at this time to enable us to grieve.”

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision following which a man sadly died.

"The collision happened at about 3.45pm on Wednesday, involving a Hyundai Matrix and a pedestrian on Wolviston Road in Billingham, near to the junction with Rievaulx Avenue.

"Sadly, the 76-year-old male pedestrian, Gerald Mullen from the Billingham area, later died in hospital."

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact PC Andrew Atkinson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 082216.