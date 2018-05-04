Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision closes northbound A19 at Wynyard

A female motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after an accident on the A19 south of Hartlepool.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed officers had been called to the northbound carriageway, just before the A689 Wynyard turn, shortly before 2pm, after reports of a collision between a van and motorcycle.

The road was closed northbound, with diversions in place via the A1027.

The Great North Air Ambulance was initially called but later stood down.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 13.55 and dispatched one ambulance.

"We have taken one patient to North Tees Hospital by road."

The motorcyclist's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The A19 has now reopened.