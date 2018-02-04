Five taken to hospital after two A19 crashes

Five people were taken to hospital after two collisions on the A19 this afternoon.

Police initially thought a section of the road shortly after the turn-off for the A690 on the southbound section of the road would have to be closed after the incident, which happened just after 1pm.

The air ambulance was set to attend the scene, but did not prove to be required.

There was also a collision at about the same time on the other carriageway, between Seaham and Herrington.

One lane was closed while a vehicle was recovered.

Across the two incidents, six people were treated, with a total of six ambulance crews sent out.

Drivers have been advised to consider alternative routes. Pic by Google Maps.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.08pm by police to an RTC on the A19.

"A second job followed that in the same area, and we sent three paramedic rapid response vehicles and three ambulances.

"There were six patients in total.

"One was discharged at the scene, and the other five were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Northumbria Police first tweeted: "Collision on the A19 south of the A690, numerous vehicles involved and traffic building.

"Air ambulance attending which may require a closure of the A19.

"Think about your route and avoid the area if possible.

"Police and emergency services are on the scene."

However, the force later added: "A19 southbound reopened following collision, however traffic may be heavy and road conditions are poor due to lying snow.

"Air ambulance not now attending at this time so A19 should remain open at this time.

"Please take care and avoid the area if possible."

A further update said: "Update from scene of collision on A19, the traffic is flowing freely both north and south bound.

"Please take extra time for your journey and be aware of road conditions."