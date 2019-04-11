Flights to North Iceland launched from Newcastle International and Durham Tees Valley Airport

Holidaymakers will be able to jet off to the land of ice and fire as the first UK flights to North Iceland include planes from Newcastle International and Durham Tees Valley airports.

Travel firm Super Break has launched a new programme of exclusive breaks to Akureyri, North Iceland, a destination previously unreachable direct from UK airports.

Godafoss. Picture c/o Super Break.

The new breaks include exclusive regional flights direct to Akureyri, a four-night hotel stay and two excursions – including the chance to hunt for the spectacular Northern Lights and visit breath-taking Game of Thrones filming locations.

All trips include a Lake Myvatn Adventure – Land of Fire and Ice Tour, including the Goddafoss Waterfall and the boiling mud pools of Namafjall.

The programme includes a departure from Durham Tees Valley Airport departing on February 17 2020, and from Newcastle International Airport on February 21 2020.

Holidaymakers from the North East can also choose from a variety of unique experiences to add to their trip, including:

Whale watching. Picture c/o Super Break.

Myvatn Nature Baths – visit the ‘Blue Lagoon of the North’ and indulge in the relaxing geothermally heated water

Whale watching - head out to Eeyjafjörður with excellent chances to see the resident humpback whales, harbour porpoises and dolphins

Snowmobiling – explore Northern Iceland and see magnificent views of the surrounding mountains and the beautiful Krafla Volcano

Beer spa – discover the unique Bjorbodin spa and relax in a private room equipped with a beer bath and beer tap (providing unlimited beer!)

All breaks are ATOL-protected and include transfers, hold bags, and two pre-booked excursions, as well as flights from their local airport on Titan Airways.

Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor, said: “I’m thrilled that once again Super Break will be flying to Northern Iceland from our airport.

"Many local residents remember the days when you could fly to the east-coast of the United Stated and most European countries direct. Now that the People’s Airport is back in safe hands, we can start implementing our 10-year Rescue Plan to transform the airport into the success we know it can be.”

A spokesperson from Durham Tees Valley Airport, said: “We are delighted that Super Break, the only UK operator to fly direct to North Iceland, has announced a return of the popular flight to Northern Iceland from Durham Tees Valley Airport. People from Teesside can start an exciting adventure holiday by taking off from our quick and easy airport.”

Chris Hagan, director of product supply from Super Break, added: “We’re delighted to announce our new programme of breaks to this stunning part of Northern Iceland. Akureyri is a truly magical location for a short break and the unique location, diverse choice of activities available and the local hospitality have all been so popular with our customers. We are looking forward to offering more UK customers the chance to experience this trip of a lifetime next winter.”