The shortages were expected to affect services across the North East on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 with passengers urged to check for any cancellations before setting off.

A statement issued by Go North East on Twitter on Saturday said: “Some parts of our network are likely to see disruption today due to a rise in short-term staff sickness.

"We are publishing a list of all journeys which may be affected and will be doing all we can to ensure as many of these journeys do run. Please check before travelling.”

Go North East customers were reminded to keep checking the firm’s cancellation page.

Services could also be reinstated at short notice, they said.

As of Sunday afternoon, here is a list of some affected services as published on the Go North East website:

X-lines X1 | X1A:

Disruption is due to staff shortages

From Newcastle: 15:00 terminates Galleries 15:32.

From Peterlee: 16:29 starts at Galleries 17:14.

From Dalton Park: 12:00 terminates Galleries 12:42.

X-lines X5 | X15:

From Consett: 15:35

From Durham: 17:18

Connections4:

From Heworth: 12:23. 16:01 terminates Galleries 16:34. 17:03 starts at Galleries 17:27

Durham Diamond 16:

From Consett: 11:34, 13:34

From Durham: 12:43, 14:43

Go North East 26:

From South Shields: 18:46. 19:46.

From Lukes Lane: 19:40.

Crusader 27:

From South Shields: 11:40, 14:20

From Newcastle: The 15:39 journey from Newcastle will commence at Gateshead at 15:47, 10:19, 12:59

Go North East 50:

From South Shields: 11:37 terminates Galleries 12:22. 17:38 terminates Galleries 18:15. 20:38 starts at Galleries 21:15.

From Durham: 13:08 Starts at Galleries 13:47. 17:08 terminates Galleries 17:47.

From Waldridge : 18:37.

Little Pinks 82:

From Birtley: 10:52. 13:52.16:52.19:22.

From Barmston Court: 10:18 terminates Galleries 10:31 13:18. 16:18 terminates Galleries 16:31.

From Galleries: 13:04. 19:04.

Little Pinks 84:

From Rickleton: 12:08. 15:08 starts Galleries 15:22. 18:08. 20:38 starts at Galleries 20:52.

From Concord: 11:36. 17:36.

Little Pinks 85:

From The Galleries: 11:12. 14:12. 14:36. 17:12. 19;43.

From Concord: 12:45. 18:45. 20;06.

