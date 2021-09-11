The iconic event, which was postponed last year due to Covid, returns to the North East with the travel company expecting its busiest day of the year.

With the event starting and finishing in Newcastle this year, the nearest station to the start is Haymarket - about a 15 minute walk to the start line - with Jesmond the closest station to the Town Moor finishing point.

However Monument, West Jesmond and Ilford Road stations will be closed all day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyne and Wear Metro is putting on extra trains to cater for demand, with tomorrow's Great North Run set to be the company's busiest day of the year.

A statement on the company’s website said: “There will be additional Metro services to help runners get to the start of the run and home afterwards. However, trains will still be extremely busy so please make sure you leave extra travelling time and be prepared to wait in long queues. Crowd control queues will be in place at some stations.

"There will be queues for Metro trains to all destinations, so please be prepared to wait. If you have a Metro ticket have it handy, if you don't have a ticket you'll be able to buy one from a member of the Customer Service Team.

"If you'd rather let the queues reduce before joining them, there are a number of cafes, restaurants and pubs in Newcastle to visit.”

Runners are also being encouraged to wear face masks with the statement adding: “Wearing a face covering is a personal choice, however we encourage you to wear one if you can while in Metro stations and on trains to help keep us all safe.

“Listen to guidance from the customer service teams and to station announcements. When waiting on platforms stand behind the yellow line and when the train arrives allow people to get off before trying to board.

"Remember to stay hydrated before, during and after the run. If you feel unwell speak to a member of the customer service team or contact control using the station Help Point.”

Great North Run Day timetables can be found on the Nexus website.

A message from the editor: