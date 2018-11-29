Hartlepool Christmas lights switch on: these are the roads that will be closed

Motorists are advised of road closures around Church Square in Hartlepool for the town's Christmas lights switch on event.

Hartlepool Borough Council has announced two road closures in the area on Friday, November 30.

The first will be from Church Square outside the Ward Jackson pub to Tower Street as far as The Clarendon and Tower Street Barbers.

It will be in place from 9.30am to 11.59pm. Scarborough Street will also be closed at its junction with Church Street.

Aaron Bowman, the council's cultural officer (events development) said in a letter to local businesses: "This will allow us to set the stage and infrastructure up for the event, as well as the necessary take-down at the end of the event."

A second road closure will seal off all of the Church Square roundabout from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

Mr Bowman added: "During these times there will be no vehicle movement (with the exception of emergency vehicles).

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

The Christmas lights switch on event will take place from 4pm to 7pm in Church Square.

Five inspirational Hartlepool girls will switch on the lights instead of Coronation Street and Dancing On Ice star Brooke Vincent.

Doing the festive honours will be X Factor singer Molly Scott, who went to English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, champion boxer Savannah Marshall, Keep Britain Tidy Litter Hero Jessica Stones, Dottie O’Keefe, aged four, who is making amazing progress to walk, despite having cerebral palsy, and 12-year-old Neisha Webb, who with the help of a prosthetic blade is achieving anything she sets her mind to.

The big switch on is due to happen at 6.30pm. In the run up there will be performances from Molly, as well as Channy Thompson, Hartlepool musicians Pek and Wanley Durham City acoustic trio North Road, and Miss Toni's Academy choir.

There will also be appearances by the stars of upcoming Town Hall Theatre pantomime Cinderella.

Holding everything together will be BBC Tees presenters Neil Green and Amy Oakden.