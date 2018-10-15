Hartlepool cycling route improvement work wins five-figure funding boost

A project to improve cycle route on the outskirts of Hartlepool has won a cash boost.

The scheme is one of two projects to improve cycling across Tees Valley have been awarded almost £275,000 in funding.

Hartlepool Borough Council has been granted £56,857 for resurfacing works from Cowbridge Beck to North Burn beside Cowpen Bewley Country Park.

This will increase accessibility all year round for both cyclists and pedestrians.

A total of £217,665 has also been approved for Darlington’s Rotary Way Cycle Route project. This will see 1.2km of new shared use cycleway constructed from the Rotary Way/Centurian Way roundabout to the toucan crossing on West Auckland Road.

The scheme, supported by a further £100,000 from Darlington Borough Council, will link into the High Grange and West Park areas of the town, providing access to businesses in Faverdale Industrial Estate.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen signed off the funding on behalf of the combined authority as part of the £8.3million Sustainable Access to Employment Programme, a four-year scheme contributing to our aim of delivering a high-value, low-carbon economy by promoting the use of sustainable modes of transport. The project will create a total of 19.3km of new cycleways around the region.

Mayor Houchen said: “Cycling helps reduce congestion on our roads, is cheap, environmentally friendly and good for you. These new and improved routes will make it easier, safer and better than ever for people to get about without having to use a car.

“My top priority for Tees Valley is bringing in more and better jobs, so making our journeys to work faster, safer and better for the environment is essential. As our area grows, we’re investing unprecedented amounts into our rail and strategic road network, but it’s also important we promote sustainable ways to travel, like cycling and walking.”