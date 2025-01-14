Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool rail operator Northern has announced a ticket sale as part of a nationwide campaign to celebrate the 200th anniversary of train travel in the United Kingdom.

Half a million tickets for train journeys across the North of England are available for half the usual price.

The train operator has slashed the price of select advance purchase tickets as part of the nationwide rail sale from Tuesday, January 14, until Monday, January 20.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 500,000 advance purchase tickets we’re making available for the rail sale will be spread the length and breadth of our network.

“Northern already offers exceptional value for money, with the average price of a journey with Northern costing around £4, and so we’re pleased to be able to offer these Rail Sale fares to our customers, making the train an even more attractive option.”

Northern runs services to and from Hartlepool to Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough stations.

The rail sale is one of the first national events to mark the start of Railway 200 – a year-long campaign to celebrate the 200th anniversary of rail travel in the UK – with the majority of other nationwide train operators also taking part.

It was on September 27, 1825, that George Stephenson’s steam-powered Locomotion No. 1 travelled 26 miles between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton.

Tickets are valid for travel between Sunday, January 19, and Monday, March 31, and are available from northernrailway.co.uk and ticket offices across the Northern network.