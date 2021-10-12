How Hartlepool and Sunderland jobseekers can get discounted rail tickets

As part of a national scheme, Northern – whose services cover Sunderland, Seaham, Horden, Hartlepool, Seaton Carew and Billingham stations, is offering jobseekers up to three months discounted rail travel to help them attend job interviews.

Those looking for new roles in the north can apply for a Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount card from their nearest Jobcentre Plus and receive 50% discount on anytime day tickets, off peak day tickets and season tickets for up to three months.

The news comes as job vacancies in the UK hit a record high according to the latest official figures, with nearly 1.2 million roles available in September.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “This is a small but valuable way in which we can make a positive impact for the North.

“We want to remove potential barriers for those wanting to get back into work. Helping our customers either get to and from a job interview or a place of work is a good way to achieve this.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly tough for many people and we want to play our part in helping them to get back on track and to give them the opportunity to go do their thing.”

To further help those looking for new roles, Northern has teamed up with Nina Lockwood of Intuitive Interim & Executive Search to provide expert advice for standing out in today’s job market.

To find out more visit northernrailway.co.uk/returntowork/jobseekers.

