If you're travelling by train this weekend here's how service changes in the North East will affect you

Passengers travelling by train in the North East are being urged to check before they travel as upgrade works leads to changes in a number of services.

Network Rail is carrying out work to upgrade track and signalling in the region as part of the Great North Rail Project.

Network Rail engineers are continuing with a project to move control of the signalling from Bowesfield signal box to the Rail Operating Centre in York, as well as work upgrade Urlay Nook level crossing and to improve track in the area which will improve reliability and create a more modern railway.

The work means changes for passengers travelling between York and Sunderland and Middlesbrough and Darlington.

The work will impact services along both routes, such as at Thirsk, Northallerton, Eaglescliffe, Stockton and Hartlepool. Bus replacement services and diversionary routes will be in operation.

Passengers travelling on Northern, TransPennine Express, London North Eastern Railway, Grand Central and CrossCountry services will be affected, so passengers are encouraged to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

Passengers are also advised to leave additional time to complete their journey. The upgrade will also impact services on the weekend of 16/17 March and 23/24 March.

Rob McIntosh, Route Managing Director for Network Rail, said: "Work is continuing on this vital project to upgrade track and signalling in the North East as part of the Great North Rail Project which will create a more modern and reliable railway.

"We appreciate that there is never a good time to work on the railway and we are working closely with train operating companies to keep disruption to a minimum.

"We'd like to apologise to passengers who will be impacted by this and we thank them for their patience whilst we undertake this £3.5million project."

HERE'S WHAT SERVICES ARE AFFECTED

CrossCountry

From 8pm on Saturday until the end of service, replacement road transport will operate between York and Darlington.

Grand Central

Trains are diverted between Sunderland and Northallerton and will not call at Hartlepool and Eaglescliffe. Replacement buses will run between Hartlepool and Northallerton calling at Eaglescliffe.

London North Eastern Railway

On Saturday, buses will replace trains after 8pm between York and Darlington via Northallerton.

On Sunday, services towards London will start from York until 10:00. The first train from Newcastle to London Kings Cross is at 10am.

Additionally, the 8.30am Leeds to Edinburgh service will start from Darlington at 9.36am.

Northern

Replacement buses will run between Middlesbrough and Hartlepool / Darlington.

TransPennine Express

Saturday

Until 7.30pm, services between Manchester / York and Middlesbrough will be diverted to start from / terminate at Darlington.

From 7.30pm, services between York and Middlesbrough will be replaced by coaches calling at Thirsk, Northallerton, Yarm and Thornaby.

Sunday

The 8.38am York to Middlesbrough service will be replaced by a coach.

All other services between Manchester / York and Middlesbrough will not run between York and Middlesbrough. Replacement coaches will run between Northallerton, Yarm, Thornaby and Middlesbrough.

There will be NO TransPennine Express services calling at Thirsk. Customers travelling to Thirsk should remain on the train to Northallerton and change there for a replacement coach to Thirsk.