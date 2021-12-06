KLM airlines

Taking effect from Monday December 6, these additional flights will couple up with Air France’s current 12 weekly flights and will offer even more choice to passengers from across the region to connect onwards to Air France and KLM’s global network.

Leon McQuaid, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport, said: “KLM is a very important and long-standing airline partner of ours, and we welcome the confidence the airline has shown by further investing in the region.

“As we move from 2021 and into 2022, the added capacity to the schedule will not only improve the region’s connectivity to Amsterdam but also throughout the world thanks to KLM’s wider global network.

“KLM’s investment at Newcastle International Airport allows even more choice for people to reconnect this Christmas, and we look forward to welcoming more passengers back to the airport.”

The airline has recently been awarded the 2022 World Class Award by APEX – the largest international aviation organisation auditing airline-passenger experience.

Fahmi Mahjoub, Air France and KLM General Manager (UK and Ireland), said: “With the addition of the extra service, KLM is pushing its commitment to passengers in Newcastle and the rest of the region even further.

“While the aviation industry has had to adapt to challenges faced over the past 20 months and we continue to monitor the situation, we are pleased to be in a position where we can increase the number of flights we are offering.

“With our flexible booking policy, allowing customers to change their flights or obtain a full refund at any time before departure, travellers can feel confident booking with KLM. As we approach the festive season, the additional service gives even more options for our customers to travel and reunite with their loved ones.”

The KLM flexible booking system allows passengers the option to rebook from 48 hours before your departure time up until the original time of departure.

