National Highways has confirmed that one lane has been closed on the A19 between the A181 and A182 near Easington after a car broke down this morning, (Monday, February 14).

Around five miles of congestion has built up on the A19 and long delays of over 30 minutes are expected.

Government agency National Highways, who provide traffic updates across the UK, said recovery has been arranged but drivers should allow extra travelling time or consider an alternative route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Long delays of over 30 mins and 5 miles of congestion on the #A19 northbound between the A181 and A182 near #Easington #CountyDurham due to a broken down car closing 1 lane (of 2).

"Recovery arranged and en-route. Allow extra time if heading that way and consider alternate routes.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

One lane has been closed on the A19 Northbound near Easington.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.