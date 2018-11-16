Major Hartlepool road will close as work starts on repairing wall damaged in collision

Motorists are being warned a major town centre route will be closed for repairs after a wall was damaged when it was hit by a car.

Drivers are advised that the section of Hartlepool’s Church Street, between Whitby Street and the entrance to Church Square, will be closed to traffic in both directions from Monday, November 19, to Wednesday, November 21.

The wall before it was damaged by a car.

Part of the new wall built during a multi-million regeneration of Church Street was damaged in a collision last month.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: "This temporary closure is to enable repairs to be made to the traffic island wall at the top of Church Street (surrounding the Ward Jackson monument) because a section of the wall was recently demolished in a traffic accident.

"A signposted diversion will be in place along Whitby Street, Huckelhoven Way and Tower Street. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

"We apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused."

Work on the new-look Church Street began last year and was completed in the summer.

It saw the full length of the road and pavements relaid with the footpaths widened to make the street more pedestrian friendly and enhance the Conservation Area architecture.

Existing trees which obscured buildings were removed and replaced with smaller ones while unnecessary street clutter like bollards and signs were be taken away.