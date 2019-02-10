Major work to start on Monday on £1m improvements to a key route in and out of Hartlepool

Regeneration work is due to start on Monday on £1million of improvements to a key route in and out of Hartlepool.

The work – which is expected to be completed by early September – will be carried out on Stockton Street, between the Victoria Road and Park Road junctions.

The project has been designed by Hartlepool Borough Councils in-house Engineering Department and is funded by the council and the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

The work will be carried out by Hartlepool-based firm Seymour Civil Engineering.

The work will enhance the connection between the Church Square/Church Street area – where an Innovation and Skills Quarter is being developed – and the rest of the town centre, which is on the other side of Stockton Street.

The wall that runs along the central reservation of Stockton Street will be removed and replaced with a decorative surface.

Stockton Street will be given new paving and lighting and there will also be a new pedestrian guardrail between the road and pavement.

There will also be improved access to Middleton Grange Shopping Centre through the creation of right-turn entry into the shopping centre’s multi-storey car park from Stockton Street southbound. In addition, alterations will be made to the junction with Church Street and Clarence Road.

The work will start on Monday and throughout its duration a temporary one-lane system will be in operation on Stockton Street between the Victoria Road and Park Road junctions both northbound and southbound, so drivers are asked to allow extra time for journeys along this route.