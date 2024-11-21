Motorists urged to seek diversions after 'multi-vehicle' accident on A19 near Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists have been urged to seek diversions after a “multi-vehicle” accident on the A19 near Hartlepool.

Durham Police said in a social media message just after 8am On Thursday: “The A19 is in the process of being closed on the northbound entry slip at Sheraton due to a multi-vehicle RTC.

"Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes whilst the road is cleared.”

We will bring more information about this incident as we get it.