Motorists urged to seek diversions after 'multi-vehicle' accident on A19 near Hartlepool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists have been urged to seek diversions after a “multi-vehicle” accident on the A19 near Hartlepool.
Durham Police said in a social media message just after 8am On Thursday: “The A19 is in the process of being closed on the northbound entry slip at Sheraton due to a multi-vehicle RTC.
"Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes whilst the road is cleared.”
We will bring more information about this incident as we get it.
