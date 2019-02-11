North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Here is the latest traffic and travel information from around the North East as the week begins.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads and public transport.

TRAFFIC - Highways England has said traffic is building on the A1(M) northbound near Bowburn due to a broken down vehicle on the slip road at 4.30pm.

One lane of the slip road is currently closed due to a broken down vehicle.

Highways England has said the A19 southbound between the A1231 Wessington Way and the A183 Chester Road is now clear - updated 9am.

Highways England‏ has reported there are issues on the A19 southbound between the junctions with the A1231 Wessington Way and the A183. There is a broken down vehicle in lane one on Hylton Bridge. Police are on scene and dealing with the incident - updated 8.30am

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - There are no reported issues, updated 7.45am.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST

*Go North East has said the Service 5 at 10.38am from Jarrow will not operate due to delays on the previous service - updated 10am.

*Go North East‏ has said due to delays on route, service 50 from Durham at 8.52am is not operating. Instead it will start at Washington at 9.35and - updated at 8.38am.

*Go North East has reported an issue with its its 168 service - updated 7.39am.

The route runs between East Rainton, Hetton Park Estate, Hetton-le-Hole Interchange, Easington Lane and Sheriffs Moor Estate.

The company said: "Due to a vehicle issue, service 168 is currently not operating. Our engineers are on route to repair the vehicle."

*Arriva North East is telling passengers there will be changes to some of its services in Teesside and County Durham from this Sunday.

For more, visit:

Teesside and East Cleveland - https://goo.gl/ochXDT

Darlington and County Durham - https://goo.gl/NMheG5

SHIELDS FERRY - The boats are running to timetable this morning, updated at 7.38am.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - updated 7.55am.

The Flybe service from Southampton due at 8.25am is now expected at 8.50am, while the Emirates service from Dubai due at 11.20am is now expected at 11.35am,

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT

The service due to arrive from Aberdeen at 9.35am has been cancelled, while the journey to Aberdeen, which had been due to depart at 10.20am, has also been cancelled.

Passengers are advised to contact their airline.