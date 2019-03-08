North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest on the roads, rail and the region's airports this Friday.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - There are no delays reported so far this morning. Updated 7am

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - The service has confirmed it is running as usual this morning after a Northern Rail service struck a car on the line at the level crossing at Tile Shed Lane in Boldon last night.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - Go North East has said the service 9 is operating via Calf Close Lane as the planned roadworks have not gone ahead today. Updated 9.06am.

Go North East has reported that due to a passenger becoming unwell on the vehicle, service 20A from Durham at 07:09 will not be operating. Updated at 7.09am.

SHIELDS FERRY - There are no reported issues. The service has posted on Facebook: "Good morning all, the ferry is running to a normal scheduled service on this bright crisp morning." Updated 8.02am.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - No reported delays. Updated at 7.10am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - There are no issues reported for its departures or arrivals. Updated at 7.11am.

RAIL - National Rail has not reported any issues across the region. Updated at 7.13am.

LNER - There are no reports of delays. Updated at 7.12am.