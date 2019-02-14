North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest traffic and travel information from around the North East.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - at 8am

Reports of delays on the A1(M) near the junction with the A1231.

Average speed is reported at being just 20mph on the A1(M) northbound between J62 A690 (Carrville) and J65 A1 Western Bypass (Arnold Clark roundabout).

Major traffic problems in Durham City Centre as traffic lights break

TYNE AND WEAR METRO

Bosses say Metro is operating to all destinations.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST

As yet there are no reports of problems on the buses.

SHIELDS FERRY

No reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

No delays reported.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL

The Great North Rail Project is making improvements to services across the north of England, which may cause amendments to services. To minimise disruption passengers are being advised to check before they travel.