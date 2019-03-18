North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

TRAFFIC - update 8.50am

A two lane closure has been lifted on the A1(M) northbound between J62 Carville to J63 Blind Lane following a collision. All vehicles have been cleared to the hard shoulder and the carriageway is flowing normally.​

Delays increasing and delays of six minutes on A690 Durham Road northbound between A182 Hillside Way and A19 Herrington Interchange. Average speed ten mph.

Reports of heavy traffic on A1231 Sunderland Highway westbound from Blackfell Road to A1(M) at the Arnold Clark roundabout.

Warren Road, in Hartlepool, remains closed in both directions between Davison Drive to Lightfoot Crescent due to an unsafe building.

The road has been closed since Wednesday for safety reasons - a metal cowling on a chimney within the grounds of University Hospital might come loose in the high winds.

METRO - update 8.50am

There are delays of up to 20 minutes to trains running between South Shields and Pelaw due to a failed train. Commuters have been urged to leave extra time for their journey.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 8.50am

The ferry service is running it's normal service.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 8.50am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 8.50am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 8.50am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 8.50am

There are no reports of any delays.