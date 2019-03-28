North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

TRAFFIC - update 6.40am

• There is a one lane closure in place on the A19 southbound at Easington. This is due to a broken down HGV near to the services. Traffic between the A182 (Murton Interchange) to the A1086 (Little Thorpe junction) is currently coping well.

METRO - update 6.40am

The service is running to schedule.

Due to a technical fault the lifts at Benton are out of service.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 6.40am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 6.40am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 6.40am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 6.40am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 6.40am

There are no reports of any delays.