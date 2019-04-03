North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here is the latest from around the region's transport network.

Traffic - Durham Constabulary has said the the A690 between Stonebridge and Langley Moor has now re-opened following an earlier road closure due to a burst water main. There are now temporary traffic lights in place which are still expected to cause slight delays. Northumbria Water are continuing to work to resolve the water mains burst which is effecting the area. Updated at 6.40am.

Tyne and Wear Metro - There are no reported issues.

Buses- Stagecoach, Go North East, Arriva North East - There are no delays or problems reported on the services.

Newcastle International Airport - There are problems relating to Flybe services this morning. The airline has said it has sent emails to customers affected. The BE141 flight from Southampton and been cancelled

Durham Tees Valley Airport - There are no issues with the scheduled arrivals and departures.