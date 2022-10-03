National Highways North East originally Tweeted today, Monday, October 3, that one lane of the carriageway was closed between the A179 and the A181 near Sheraton due to a vehicle shedding its load.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were at the scene but the incident had caused tailbacks for four miles and delays of 30 minutes.

An update on the National Highways website says the closure is actually due to a broken down HGV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because the lorry is fully laden with bricks, the load will be have to be transferred to another vehicle before recovery can take place.

Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol:

Exit the A19 on to the A179 and continue for approximately three miles, then take the A1086 at the roundabout and continue for another 3.3 miles.

Turn left onto the B1281 and continue for approx. 2.7 miles to rejoin the A19 northbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One lane of the northbound A19 is blocked near Hartlepool