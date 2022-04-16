Pedestrian dies in HGV road incident on A1(M) - police appeal for information as stretch of road remains closed

The incident happened on the A1(M) Northbound between Junction 60 at Sedgefield and Junction 61 at Bowburn in the early hours of this morning, and the road has been closed since.

Police have now confirmed that the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene.

Durham Constabulary said road remains closed as officers work with Highways England and an investigation is underway.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone who has any information or dashcam footage should call 101 with the incident reference number 48 of April 16.”

The incident occurred at around 3am this morning (April 16) and emergency services remain at the scene.