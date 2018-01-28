Pensioner suffers serious injuries in Hartlepool road accident

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries in a road accident in Hartlepool.

The incident happened at about 5.15pm yesterday in Marlowe Road, and involved a 79-year-old woman.

She was crossing the road opposite the Catholic Club when she was in collision with a Ford Focus car.

She suffered a head injury, a broken leg and broken pelvis.

The woman, who has not been named, remains in James Cook University Hospital at Middlesbrough, receiving treatment.

Anyone who saw the pensioner or the car in the moments before the collision - or who witnessed the incident itself - is asked to contact Pc Neil Armstrong of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit using the 101 number. Please quote event 15956.