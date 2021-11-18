Police close part of A689 northbound following road traffic incident in Hartlepool
The A689 has been partially closed northbound following a road traffic incident this morning, November 18 as police say it is ‘likely to be closed for a number of hours’.
Officers have have closed the A689 northbound from the roundabout with the exit to Brenda Road up to Thomlinson Road after a road traffic incident this morning (Thursday, November 18).
Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route as it is ‘likely to be closed for a number of hours”.