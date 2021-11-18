Police close part of A689 northbound following road traffic incident in Hartlepool

Police have closed the A689 northbound from the roundabout with the exit to Brenda Road up to Thomlinson Road.

Officers have have closed the A689 northbound from the roundabout with the exit to Brenda Road up to Thomlinson Road after a road traffic incident this morning (Thursday, November 18).

Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route as it is ‘likely to be closed for a number of hours”.

