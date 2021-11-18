Police close part of A689 northbound following road traffic incident in Hartlepool

The A689 has been partially closed northbound following a road traffic incident this morning, November 18 as police say it is ‘likely to be closed for a number of hours’.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 7:59 am
Police have closed the A689 northbound from the roundabout with the exit to Brenda Road up to Thomlinson Road.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route as it is ‘likely to be closed for a number of hours”.

