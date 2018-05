Roadworks round-up: Here’s where you might face delays around Hartlepool on Monday, May 14

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which could cause hold-ups in the Hartlepool and East Durham areas on Monday.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: Two and three-way lights for water mains replacement, to June 13.

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

St Nicholas Terrace, Easington Village: Road closure for sewer repairs, from May 29 to June 2.

B1285 Stockton Road/Hall Dene Way, Seaham: Three-way lights for electric main upgrade. until May 18, 7am to 7pm.

B1404 Station Road, Seaham: Two-way rolling lights for overhead network upgrade, from May 15 to 16, 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Seaton Lane: Temporary traffic signals for sewer cleansing, May 14-16.