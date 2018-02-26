Roadworks Round-up: The projects which could cause you hold-ups in the Hartlepool area on Tuesday February 27

The roadworks due to be taking place on Tuesday which could cause you hold-ups:

Brenda Road (immediately south of): Road closure from 7pm to 1am, for installation of puffin crossing. No specific date set yet for works to begin.

A689 West of Wynyard West roundabout: Emergency lane closure of the westbound carriageway for drainage repairs, ongoing.

Belle Vue Way eastbound – Between Burn Road roundabout and Brenda Road roundabout: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, March 2-4.

C65 Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Two-way lights for new water supply. Until today, February 27.

C65 Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Two-way lights for new gas and electric service. From March 5 to March 23.

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer. Until May 6.

Wellfield Road, Murton: Two-way lights for new sewer construction. From February 3 to March 26.

Elwick Road, vicinity of old ambulance station: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, February 28 to March 2.

Middleton Road, Victoria Head and Harbour: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, until March 2.