Roadworks round-up: Where drivers might face delays around Hartlepool on Monday, August 27

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which might cause hold-ups for motorists in the Hartlepool area on August Bank Holiday Monday and beyond.

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

A1086 Coast Road, Horden to Blackhall Colliery: Two-way rolling lights (manual control at peak times) for water main replacement. From August 16 to September 14.

Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

B1280 Front Street West, Wingate: Two-way lights for new water supply, until August 29.

A179 / B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Park Road: Electric fault repairs, until August 30.

A689 Belle Vue Way: Lane closure from the roundabout with Brenda Road to opposite Morrisons supermarket, until October 5.

B1277 Brenda Road: Two-way traffic lights for new water main, until October 5.

Stanley Road: Road closure for water main work, until October 5.