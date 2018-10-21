Roadworks round-up: Where drivers might face delays around Hartlepool on Monday, October 22

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which could cause hold-ups around Hartlepool from Monday.

Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Oakesway, Hartlepool: Essential gas repair works, until October 22.

Dowson Road, Hartlepool: Traffic lights for work to replace gas pipes, until October 29.

Wiltshire Way: Road closure for crane lift for school class rooms, October 29-30.

Brierton Lane near Masefield Road: Two way traffic signals for kerb works for new development, October 22-November 2.

