Roadworks round-up: Where drivers might face delays in Hartlepool on Monday, October 8

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which could cause hold-ups for motorists in the Hartlepool area on Monday.

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Full road closures for signal works and resurfacing, between 8pm and 6am, October 8-15.

Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

A689 Belle Vue Way: Lane closure from the roundabout with Brenda Road to opposite Morrisons supermarket, until October 5.

B1277 Brenda Road: Two-way traffic lights for new water main, until October 5.

Stanley Road: Road closure for water main work, until October 5.

Brenda Road Roundabout: Lane closures for water mains renewals, until October 8.

Elwick Road: Full road closure for cats eye replacement works, until October 5, 8pm-6am.

West View Road: Two way traffic signals for a sewer survey and cleanse, October 9-11.

Catcote Road: Two way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 12.