Roadworks round-up: Where to expect delays in and around Hartlepool on Monday, March 19

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:

A689 West of Wynyard West roundabout: Emergency lane closure of the westbound carriageway for drainage repairs, ongoing.

C65 Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Two-way lights for new gas and electric service, until March 23.

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.

Wellfield Road, Murton: Two-way lights for new sewer construction, until March 26.

Seaton Lane, Seaton: Temporary traffic signals for new gas service, until March 23.

Wooler Road, Hartlepool: Road closure for Puffin crossing installation, from April 3 for 3 weeks.