Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in the Hartlepool area on Friday

Here’s a list of roadworks taking place on Friday:

Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool: Road closure for sewer works, until August 23.

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

Caroline Sreet, Burn Valley: Two way traffic signals, water main works, until August 16.

Elwick Road, Park Road - Catcote Road: Road closure for resurfacing and traffic signal improvements, from July 23 for two weeks.

Northgate/Durham Street/High Street, Headland and Harbour: Road closure for Headland Carnival Parade, August 11, 3pm-5.45pm

A1086 Coast Road, Horden to Blackhall Colliery: Two-way rolling lights (manual control at peak times) for water main replacement. From August 16 to September 14.

Shrewsbury Street, Foggy Furze: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, August 9 to August 10.

Brenda Road Roundabout: Lane closures for water main renewals, July 23 for two weeks.

Greatham Back Road, Rural west: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, August 15-16.