Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in the Hartlepool area on Tuesday

Here are the roadworks which may cause you hold-ups:

Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool: Road closure for sewer works, until August 23.

Miers Avenue, Hartlepool: Road closure for water mains work, until May 29.

Arkley Crescent, Hartlepool: Road closure for water main work, until June 4.

B1277 Brenda Road, Hartlepool: Cycle lane construction, until July 1.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: Two and three-way lights for water mains replacement, to June 13.

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

St Nicholas Terrace, Easington Village: Road closure for sewer repairs, from May 29 to June 2.

B1283 Front Street, Sherburn Hill: New gas service Two-way lights (manual control at peak times) for installation of new gas service, from June 25 to July 2.

C135 Wellfield Road, Wingate: Two-way traffic lights for new water supply to housing development, until June 11.