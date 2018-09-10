Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in the Hartlepool area on Tuesday

Here’s where you may face delays on Tuesday:

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

A1086 Coast Road, Horden to Blackhall Colliery: Two-way rolling lights (manual control at peak times) for water main replacement. From August 16 to September 14.

Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

A689 Belle Vue Way: Lane closure from the roundabout with Brenda Road to opposite Morrisons supermarket, until October 5.

B1277 Brenda Road: Two-way traffic lights for new water main, until October 5.

Stanley Road: Road closure for water main work, until October 5.

Hart Lane: Two way traffic signals for gas mains replacement works, until September 16.

Caroline Street: Two way traffic signals for water main works, September 8-16.