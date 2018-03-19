Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face hold-ups in and around Hartlepool on Tuesday March 20

Here’s a list of works which may cause you delays:

C65 Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Two-way lights for new gas and electric service, until March 23.

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.

Wellfield Road, Murton: Two-way lights for new sewer construction, until March 26.

Seaton Lane, Seaton: Temporary traffic signals for new gas service, until March 23.

A19 Northbound A1231 Hylton Grange to A1290 Downhill Lane: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 8-20, 8pm-6am.

Wooler Road: Road closure for Puffin crossing installation, from April 3 for 4 weeks.

A19 Northbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4, 8pm-6am.

West View Road junction with Cleveland Road: Temporary traffic signals for installation of phone mast, March 23.