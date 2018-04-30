Roadworks round-up: Where you might face delays around Hartlepool on Tuesday, May 1

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which could cause delays in the Hartlepool and East Durham areas on Tuesday.

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.

Wooler Road: Road closure for Puffin crossing installation, from April 3 for four weeks.

A19 Northbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4, 8pm to 6am.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: Two and three-way lights for water mains replacement, to June 13.

Shotton Lane, Shotton Colliery: Two-way lights for housing development works, April 23 to May 1.

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm-6am, Sunday-Thursday.

Elwick Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable fault, until May 1.

Wynyard: Lane closures for grass cutting, May 8-11, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Truro Drive-Wolviston Roundabout: Grass cutting for lane closures, until May 4, 9.30am-3.30pm.