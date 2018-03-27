Roadworks round-up: Where you might face delays in Hartlepool on Wednesday

Here’s a round-up of the roadworks which might hold you up in and around Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.

A19 Northbound A1231 Hylton Grange to A1290 Downhill Lane: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 8-20, 8pm-6am.

Wooler Road: Road closure for Puffin crossing installation, from April 3 for 4 weeks.

A19 Northbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4, 8pm-6am.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: 2/3 way lights for water mains replacement, April 2 - June 13.

Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: 3 way lights for electric works, April 16-27.

Shotton Lane, Shotton Colliery: 2 way lights for housing development works, April 23 - May 1.

Wellfield Road, Murton: 2 way lights for new sewer connection, until April 23.

Bridge Road: Two way lights for sewer repairs, April 12-18.

Dene Road, Dalton-le-Dale: 2 way lights for sewer repairs, until March 29.