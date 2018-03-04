Roadworks round-up: Where you might face delays in the Hartlepool area on Monday

Here is a list of planned roadworks for the Hartlepool area on Monday, March 5.

Brenda Road (immediately south of): Road closure from 7pm to 1am, for installation of puffin crossing. No specific date set yet for works to begin.

A689 West of Wynyard West roundabout: Emergency lane closure of the westbound carriageway for drainage repairs, ongoing.

Belle Vue Way eastbound – between Burn Road roundabout and Brenda Road roundabout: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, estimated March 2-4.

C65 Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Two-way lights for new gas and electric service. From March 5 to March 23.

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.

Wellfield Road, Murton: Two-way lights for new sewer construction, until March 26.

Seaton Front, Seaton: Temporary traffic signals. March 15.