Roadworks round-up: Where you might face delays on Wednesday, May 16

Here is our daily list of road works which may affect your journey today.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: Two and three-way lights for water mains replacement, to June 13.

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

St Nicholas Terrace, Easington Village: Road closure for sewer repairs, from May 29 to June 2.

B1285 Stockton Road/ Hall Dene Way, Seaham: Three-way lights for electric main upgrade. until May 18, 7am to 7pm.

B1404 Station Road, Seaham: Two-way rolling lights for overhead network upgrade, from May 15 to 16, 9.30am to 1.30pm.

B1404/B1285 Seaton Lane/ Byron Terrace junction, Seaham:

Seaton Lane: Temporary traffic signals for sewer cleansing, May 14-16.