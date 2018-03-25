Roadworks round-up: Where you might hit delays in and around Hartlepool on Monday, March 26

Here is a list of the new and ongoing roadworks which might cause hold-ups for drivers in and around Hartlepool on Monday.

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.

Wellfield Road, Murton: Two-way lights for new sewer construction, until March 26.

A19 Northbound A1231 Hylton Grange to A1290 Downhill Lane: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 8-20, 8pm-6am.

Wooler Road: Road closure for Puffin crossing installation, from April 3 for 4 weeks.

A19 Northbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4, 8pm-6am.