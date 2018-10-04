`

Roadworks update: Where to expect delays on Friday, October 5, in the Hartlepool area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks on Friday, October 5, in the Hartlepool area include the following:

Wolviston Roundabout: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

Traffic queues on the A179 at the start of the roadworks.

Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

A689 Belle Vue Way: Lane closure from the roundabout with Brenda Road to opposite Morrisons supermarket, until October 5.

B1277 Brenda Road: Two-way traffic lights for new water main, until October 5.

Stanley Road: Road closure for water main work, until October 5.

Brenda Road Roundabout: Lane closures for water mains renewals, until October 8.

Elwick Road: Full road closure for cats eye replacement works, until October 5, 8pm-6am.

West View Road: Two way traffic signals for a sewer survey and cleanse, October 9-11.